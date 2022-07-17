Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 193.2% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tailwind International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TWNI stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Tailwind International Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,277,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 553.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,073,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 909,144 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,874,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 150,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 100,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tailwind International Acquisition

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

