Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 191.0% from the June 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

