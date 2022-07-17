Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Short Interest Up 191.1% in June

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 191.1% from the June 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPHY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EPHY stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.