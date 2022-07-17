Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Up 189.2% in June

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 850,200 shares, an increase of 189.2% from the June 15th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 274.3 days.

Telefónica Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $5.61.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.50 ($4.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.