Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a growth of 193.0% from the June 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Kirin Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS KNBWY opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kirin has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $19.53.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

