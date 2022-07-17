Short Interest in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW) Rises By 186.1%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 186.1% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CarLotz Price Performance

LOTZW stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

