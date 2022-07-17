Cowen Lowers 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $50.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $191.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,603,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,452,000 after acquiring an additional 211,948 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 197,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 120,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

