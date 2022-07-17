S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $348,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Articles

