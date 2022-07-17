G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Cut to $22.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

GIII opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $967.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

