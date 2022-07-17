Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $296.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $395.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.60.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $286.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.54. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 819,974 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,078,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

