UBS Group Lowers Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $56.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SKX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,770,000 after purchasing an additional 179,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

