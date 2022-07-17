Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $31.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

VSCO stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 229,637 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $8,510,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.