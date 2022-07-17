Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.38) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 183.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of TRST opened at GBX 70.45 ($0.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £292.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29. Trustpilot Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 481.80 ($5.73). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

