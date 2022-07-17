TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $33.11 Average PT from Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.56.

TIXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

