Head-To-Head Contrast: Boeing (NYSE:BA) & Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Boeing and Vertical Aerospace are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boeing and Vertical Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 0 3 15 0 2.83 Vertical Aerospace 1 1 0 0 1.50

Boeing currently has a consensus price target of $222.18, suggesting a potential upside of 50.38%. Vertical Aerospace has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than Boeing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing -8.00% N/A -4.41% Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Boeing and Vertical Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.0% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Boeing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Boeing has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boeing and Vertical Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $62.29 billion 1.40 -$4.20 billion ($8.27) -17.86 Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 5,809.17 -$337.21 million N/A N/A

Vertical Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boeing.

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats Boeing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating leases, sales-type/finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

