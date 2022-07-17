OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on OPRX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.
OptimizeRx Stock Performance
Shares of OPRX stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.88 million, a P/E ratio of -183.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.
Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.