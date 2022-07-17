OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OPRX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.88 million, a P/E ratio of -183.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

