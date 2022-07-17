QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) & BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Head to Head Analysis

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and QHSLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -22.48% -12.27% -9.52% QHSLab -59.57% -0.60% -0.14%

Volatility and Risk

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QHSLab has a beta of -1.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 3 0 3.00 QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BrainsWay and QHSLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

BrainsWay presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 177.28%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than QHSLab.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.2% of QHSLab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrainsWay and QHSLab’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $29.66 million 3.14 -$6.46 million ($0.21) -26.91 QHSLab $1.41 million 2.49 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

QHSLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrainsWay.

Summary

BrainsWay beats QHSLab on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About QHSLab

(Get Rating)

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. In addition, the company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.