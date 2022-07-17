Head-To-Head Comparison: Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) and Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) and Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seven & i and Domino’s Pizza Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i $78.49 billion 0.44 $1.90 billion $1.15 17.10 Domino’s Pizza Group $648.55 million 2.57 $52.77 million N/A N/A

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Group.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Domino’s Pizza Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Seven & i pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seven & i and Domino’s Pizza Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 1 0 0 2.00 Domino’s Pizza Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Seven & i and Domino’s Pizza Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i 2.42% 8.47% 2.99% Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Seven & i has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domino’s Pizza Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

