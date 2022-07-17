Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) versus OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Critical Contrast

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) and OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Biora Therapeutics and OpGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biora Therapeutics -19,288.71% N/A -130.02% OpGen -680.36% -72.67% -40.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biora Therapeutics and OpGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biora Therapeutics $1.25 million 103.45 -$247.41 million ($2.33) -0.30 OpGen $4.31 million 5.94 -$34.81 million ($0.85) -0.65

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OpGen has higher revenue and earnings than Biora Therapeutics. OpGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biora Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

62.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of OpGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of OpGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Biora Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OpGen has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Biora Therapeutics and OpGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biora Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A OpGen 0 1 2 0 2.67

Biora Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 754.70%. OpGen has a consensus target price of $2.13, indicating a potential upside of 286.36%. Given Biora Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Biora Therapeutics is more favorable than OpGen.

Summary

Biora Therapeutics beats OpGen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biora Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake. It is also developing diagnostics devices to help characterize the GI tract and diagnose GI diseases, such as small intestine bacterial overgrowth through the development of various technologies to diagnose at the site of the disease. The company was formerly known as Progenity, Inc. and changed its name to Biora Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2022 to reflect its focus on its therapeutics pipeline. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About OpGen

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits. The company's products also comprise ARES Technology Platform, including ARES reference database on antimicrobial resistance using next generation sequencing technology and artificial intelligence powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction; and Unyvero Platform, an automated sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics platform that integrates automated sample preparation, analysis, and identification of disease relevant pathogens and antibiotic resistance markers. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections to enhance patient outcomes, and to decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. OpGen, Inc. has a collaboration with the New York State Department of Health and ILÚM Health Solutions, LLC to develop a research program to detect, track, and manage antimicrobial-resistant infections at healthcare institutions. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

