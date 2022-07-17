OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) vs. NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Critical Review

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -498.98% -51.14% -35.97% OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextPlay Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.80%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and OmniComm Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 5.01 -$37.97 million ($0.47) -0.74 OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OmniComm Systems beats NextPlay Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About OmniComm Systems

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

