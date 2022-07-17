Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) vs. Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Financial Contrast

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) and Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Arcellx shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Arcellx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Arcellx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 691.67%. Arcellx has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.96%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Arcellx.

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Arcellx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -174.48% -91.79% Arcellx N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Arcellx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$66.73 million ($0.92) -0.33 Arcellx N/A N/A -$64.97 million N/A N/A

Summary

Arcellx beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

