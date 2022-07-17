Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $206.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 84.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

