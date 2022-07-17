CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCCS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,846,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 47,404 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $23,681,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

