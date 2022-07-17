Brokerages Set Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Target Price at $38.50

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. The company had revenue of $386.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at $63,604,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,567,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after buying an additional 836,443 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,527,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,632,000 after buying an additional 817,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at $15,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.