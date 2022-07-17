Brokerages Set Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Target Price at $38.50

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Ryan Specialty Stock Performance
NYSE:RYAN opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at $63,604,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,567,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after buying an additional 836,443 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,527,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,632,000 after buying an additional 817,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at $15,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryan Specialty (RYAN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.