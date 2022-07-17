Analysts Set Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) PT at $163.50

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.50.

TGVSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Tryg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered Tryg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Tryg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tryg A/S from 164.00 to 157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tryg A/S from 160.00 to 170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Tryg A/S Price Performance

Shares of Tryg A/S stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. Tryg A/S has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Tryg A/S Company Profile

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

