Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

In related news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 13,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $259,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,641,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,523,460.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 13,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $259,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

