Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Insider Activity at Paragon 28
In related news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 13,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $259,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,641,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,523,460.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 13,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $259,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28
Paragon 28 Price Performance
Paragon 28 stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $25.41.
Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Paragon 28 Company Profile
Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.
