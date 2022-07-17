Analysts Set Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target at $13.14

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.14.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Allbirds from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
In related news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $32.44.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
