PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives $82.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

