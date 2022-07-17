Beazley (LON:BEZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($7.49) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BEZ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.01) to GBX 598 ($7.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 670 ($7.97) to GBX 690 ($8.21) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 575 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 528.50 ($6.29).

BEZ stock opened at GBX 475.40 ($5.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 339.90 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.14). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 480.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 458.21.

In other news, insider Raj Agrawal acquired 429 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £1,887.60 ($2,245.00).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

