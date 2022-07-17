Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 834 ($9.92) price target on the real estate development company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BDEV. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.21) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.63) to GBX 790 ($9.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.44) to GBX 650 ($7.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 744 ($8.85).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 471 ($5.60) on Friday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 765.14 ($9.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 735.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 479.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 548.66.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott acquired 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.66) per share, with a total value of £1,085.28 ($1,290.77).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

