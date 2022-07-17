Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target to GBX 2,560

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,630 ($31.28) to GBX 2,560 ($30.45) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,903 ($34.53) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.49) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,572.60 ($30.60).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 1,882 ($22.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,852 ($22.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,706 ($44.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 960.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,211.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,590.

In related news, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($26.56) per share, with a total value of £99,993.74 ($118,926.90).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

