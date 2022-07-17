Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Lowered to GBX 1,750

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($35.68) to GBX 1,750 ($20.81) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,903 ($34.53) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.49) to GBX 2,600 ($30.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.28) to GBX 2,560 ($30.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,572.60 ($30.60).

ADM stock opened at GBX 1,882 ($22.38) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,211.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,590. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,852 ($22.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,706 ($44.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In related news, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($26.56) per share, with a total value of £99,993.74 ($118,926.90).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

