Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Cut to GBX 400

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.11) to GBX 400 ($4.76) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($5.83) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 478 ($5.69).

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.09) on Friday. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 231 ($2.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of £363.69 million and a P/E ratio of 361.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 350.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 387.21.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

