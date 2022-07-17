Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €23.85 ($23.85) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.25. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($37.40) and a one year high of €44.80 ($44.80).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

