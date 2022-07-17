B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Azenta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Azenta’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Azenta’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

AZTA has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Azenta Price Performance

AZTA stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Azenta has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

