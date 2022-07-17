FY2022 Earnings Estimate for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Issued By Cormark

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$66.39 million during the quarter.

K92 Mining Price Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.21.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.21. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$10.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 32.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

