Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Target Price to $184.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $238.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAR. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.40.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 0.5 %

CAR stock opened at $151.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average of $205.80. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 39.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,950,282.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.