Barclays Raises Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,190

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,140 ($25.45) to GBX 2,190 ($26.05) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) target price on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday.
Victrex Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,815 ($21.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,240.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,585 ($18.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,700 ($32.11). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,723.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,889.85.
Victrex Cuts Dividend
Victrex Company Profile
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.