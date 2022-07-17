Barclays Raises Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,190

Victrex (LON:VCTGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,140 ($25.45) to GBX 2,190 ($26.05) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) target price on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday.

Victrex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,815 ($21.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,240.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,585 ($18.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,700 ($32.11). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,723.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,889.85.

Victrex Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a GBX 13.42 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

