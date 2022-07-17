Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.77. The firm has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

