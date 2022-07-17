Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Pampa Energía from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pampa Energía from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Price Performance

PAM stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 887,249 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.