Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.40.

NYSE:HAE opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $75.34.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $493,184. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Haemonetics by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Haemonetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

