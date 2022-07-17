Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.31.

LEN stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.32. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

