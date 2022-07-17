Schroders (LON:SDR) Given New GBX 3,040 Price Target at Barclays

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,420 ($40.68) to GBX 3,040 ($36.16) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($38.06) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($40.44) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Schroders has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,367.33 ($40.05).

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 2,694 ($32.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schroders has a 52 week low of GBX 2,578 ($30.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,913 ($46.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,241.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,775.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,061.77.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

