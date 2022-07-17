Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $45.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRR. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.29.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The business had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $41,469,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $42,791,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $23,794,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2,522.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 481,993 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,718,000 after purchasing an additional 382,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

