StockNews.com Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.55.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $157.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48.

Insider Activity

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.