Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Down 43.5% in June

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the June 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Yamaha Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMCY opened at $39.85 on Friday. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $69.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

