Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 404,017 shares.The stock last traded at $26.85 and had previously closed at $26.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CIB. Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

