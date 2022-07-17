TheStreet Downgrades Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Patria Investments stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.38. Patria Investments has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 48.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patria Investments will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 3,256.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 155,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 225,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the period.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

