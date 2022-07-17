Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.72. 3,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,495,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLNC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Stories

