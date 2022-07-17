Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Up 97.7% in June

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the June 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,989.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($168.00) to €184.00 ($184.00) in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €199.00 ($199.00) to €188.00 ($188.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($160.00) to €126.00 ($126.00) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $130.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average of $162.22. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $128.25 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

